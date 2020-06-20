147 Commrcial Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Rental available for the month of August at Fisherman's Cove Condominium in the near West End. Located on Commercial St., between the Boatslip and the Coast Guard Station. This cute beach level studio condo is located 20 feet from the large common deck on a sandy swimming beach. Stainless kitchen includes a full size electric range, microwave and refrigerator. Due to weekly rental cancellation we were able to shift reservations to other units so that we are able to offer the month of August at this time. $5,500., for the month including utilities. AC, WiFi, Common Laundry. Tandem parking for 1 car. No pets, no smoking. 2 person maximum occupancy. It is also available in September right now.