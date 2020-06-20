All apartments in Provincetown
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

147 Commrcial Street

147 Commercial Street · (508) 360-2321
Location

147 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657
Provincetown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit L-2 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 356 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rental available for the month of August at Fisherman's Cove Condominium in the near West End. Located on Commercial St., between the Boatslip and the Coast Guard Station. This cute beach level studio condo is located 20 feet from the large common deck on a sandy swimming beach. Stainless kitchen includes a full size electric range, microwave and refrigerator. Due to weekly rental cancellation we were able to shift reservations to other units so that we are able to offer the month of August at this time. $5,500., for the month including utilities. AC, WiFi, Common Laundry. Tandem parking for 1 car. No pets, no smoking. 2 person maximum occupancy. It is also available in September right now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Commrcial Street have any available units?
147 Commrcial Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Commrcial Street have?
Some of 147 Commrcial Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Commrcial Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Commrcial Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Commrcial Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 Commrcial Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provincetown.
Does 147 Commrcial Street offer parking?
Yes, 147 Commrcial Street does offer parking.
Does 147 Commrcial Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Commrcial Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Commrcial Street have a pool?
No, 147 Commrcial Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Commrcial Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Commrcial Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Commrcial Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Commrcial Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Commrcial Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147 Commrcial Street has units with air conditioning.
