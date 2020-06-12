/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northampton, MA
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
Results within 1 mile of Northampton
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Loudville Rd
204 Loudville Road, Easthampton Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Contemporary 3BR 2bath Home w/ 2 car garage - Walk into this contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home and be amazed! Bright - open - lots of windows - much to love here!! Just to name a few things, this property flaunts a beautiful cathedral
Results within 5 miles of Northampton
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28 River Drive
28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
126 Glendale Road
126 Glendale Road, South Amherst, MA
Wonderful location, convenient to Amherst center and shopping mall. Beautiful, private yard. Garage and washer/dryer. Dry basement. Dogs okay. There is a Finder's Fee for this property.
Results within 10 miles of Northampton
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1158 sqft
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 28 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road, Amherst Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Alpine Commons offers studio, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Downtown Holyoke
1 Unit Available
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
986 Southeast Street - 1, Apt. A
986 S East St, South Amherst, MA
Available September, 2020 5 Bedroom/1 Bath - Farm house on Amherst south common. 3.5 miles to UMASS There is a Finder's Fee for this listing. Call Real Estate Agent for viewing appt. 413-549-1398 Great old farm house on Amherst South Common. 3.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
159 Amherst Road
159 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
