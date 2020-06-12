51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT

Apartment List
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Sterling St
43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367 Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 CLEVELAND ST
110 Cleveland Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 CLEVELAND ST - Property Id: 286873 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286873 Property Id 286873 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824291)

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
254 Slater Road
254 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2364 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom completely remodeled 2nd floor apartment, available June 1st . Everything is new just like new construction.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
168 Maple Street
168 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5248 sqft
Multi Family with 2nd floor rental, convenient location 3 large bedrooms, living room, dining room, pantry, kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups won't last long a must see.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
523 Stanley Street
523 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT
Freshly painted. It must see.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
521 Stanley Street
521 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT
Freshly painted. Just waiting for the right tenant.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
152 Tremont Street - 3N
152 Tremont St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 Tremont Street - 3N in New Britain. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of New Britain

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
22 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behind the Rocks
1 Unit Available
119 Arnold St
119 Arnold Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15 Red Fox Lane
15 Red Fox Lane, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1873 sqft
Attractive Newer SkyView Neighborhood Community. Maintenance FREE Standalone Colonial PUD Home -Open floor plan, high living room ceiling 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 full baths. Attached to kitchen is a combination breakfast area as well as the family room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
979 Farmington Avenue
979 Farmington Avenue, Kensington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in mixed use brick building in the heart of Kensington. Featuring Central Air, gas heat, open floor plan. Tenant to pay for credit check, 1 month security deposit. Walk to train station & local restaurants.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
41 Ledge Road
41 Ledge Road, Hartford County, CT
- 4 bedroom 2 baths Dishwasher,Microwave,Refrigerator,Eletric Range,Range Hood.Fireplace,LaundryFeatures; Lower Level,Auto Garage Door Opener. Garage 2 sp (RLNE5588987)

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage Hill Drive
71 Carriage Hill Drive, Newington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons.
Results within 10 miles of New Britain
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
13 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,124
1533 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1841 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Britain rent trends were flat over the past month

New Britain rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,039 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,039 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in New Britain.
    • While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

