Hampton Court
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Hampton Court

20 Hampton Ave · (413) 269-5210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Hampton Ave, Northampton, MA 01060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
Conveniently located one block from Main Street, Hampton Court provides you with access to great shopping, fine dining and a fantastic art and music scene. \n\nHampton Court residents enjoy spacious, luxurious apartments with abundant closet space and large windows that provide great natural sunlight. Apartments range from one, two, three, and four bedrooms, while the courtyard fountain, grills, and picnic tables offer beautiful and relaxing outdoor space. Located near all major routes and highways, Hampton Court also offers central heat and air conditioning, and free off-street parking. Come in and see why Hampton Court is the most sought out address in Northampton!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Court have any available units?
Hampton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northampton, MA.
What amenities does Hampton Court have?
Some of Hampton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Court currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Court is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Court offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Court offers parking.
Does Hampton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Court have a pool?
No, Hampton Court does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Court have accessible units?
No, Hampton Court does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Hampton Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hampton Court has units with air conditioning.
