/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Torrington, CT
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
164 Grove Street 164
164 Grove St, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1125 sqft
164 Grove Street Torrington - Property Id: 282795 PRICE REDUCED - Remodeled 3 Bed Apartment, 1.5 bath in Torrington 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment -- Rent is $1,100/month PER MONTH. I pay for water and trash.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
116 Wilson Avenue
116 Wilson Avenue, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2348 sqft
Spacious and updated 1st floor apartment offers oak eat-in kitchen, LR, 3 bedrooms and bath with laundry hooks up. Off street parking and wonderful front porch and enclosed back porch. Great downtown location, close to shopping and major routes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
188 Winthrop Street
188 Winthrop St, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2nd and 3rd floor townhouse style apartment features formal living and dining, HW and carpeting, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry, updated kitchen, 3rd floor has another large bedroom with walk-in closet, living room,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
28 Taylor Street
28 Taylor Street, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1600 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor large 3 bedroom apartment with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchen and dining rooms. Laundry hook ups in apartment. Newer thermopane windows. 1500 square feet. Beautiful covered porch for lots of outdoor enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Torrington
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
822 Main St
822 Main Street, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 Single Family downtown - Property Id: 180605 Spacious single family Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180605 Property Id 180605 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826486)
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
88 North Lake Street
88 North Lake Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1669 sqft
Sun-filled 3-bedroom, 2-½ bath home wraps around a charming southern facing terrace and garden. Walking distance from town, playground, and walking trails.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
230 Maple Street
230 Maple Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1843 sqft
One-floor living in this 6-room Ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 fireplaces, and attached 2-car garage on 1.75 acres. Credit check, references, and security deposit required. No pets or smoking
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
257 Milton Road
257 Milton Road, Litchfield County, CT
Well maintained 4BR, 2.1 bath Colonial bordering Stonybrook Golf Course. EIK, DR, living room w/FP, HW flooring and MBR suite with hot tub and deck access. Landlord provides lawn maintenance and driveway snow removal.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
335 East Wakefield Boulevard
335 East Wakefield Boulevard, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1683 sqft
Fantastic Location with Water views of Highland Lake. A vacation Home feel. Updated and Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home set on Level Lot. Move-In condition and ready to go. Won't last.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
73 Wetmore Avenue
73 Wetmore Avenue, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath right side of two story Colonial Duplex with huge front porch and level rear yard . Walking distance to recreation and most services .
Results within 10 miles of Torrington
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
36 Farnham Road
36 Farnham Road, Litchfield County, CT
Rustic 4 bedroom bungalow in great country location. New propane furnace! Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays utilities, snow removal and any repairs $75 and under.l. Lawn maintenance provided. Some caretaking responsibilities required.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
105 Bantam Lake Road
105 Bantam Lake Road, Litchfield County, CT
Available August 20th OR AFTER- RENTAL-2 Month Minimum - Bantam Lake 4BR/4B Colonial Rental with use of the dock on the Waterfront Parcel of 100 Linear Feet at CT's largest natural lake in the town of Morris.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CT