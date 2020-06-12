/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northampton, MA
1 Unit Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Northampton
61 Units Available
The Boulders
156 Brittany Drive Suite A, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
800 sqft
Welcome home to The Boulders! We are perfectly situated in the heart of the world renowned Five College area, offering free public transportation to the schools, and a wide selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
Results within 10 miles of Northampton
8 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
7 Units Available
Cliffside
248 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
Right on the PVTA bus route near area colleges. Lots of on-site amenities, such as a picnic area, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a pool. The apartments feature full kitchens, plush carpeting and furnished.
22 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
7 Units Available
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
650 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
28 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
963 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 201
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
748 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
859 Main St
859 Main Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Renovated Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 283670 Renovated apartments for rent. Central heat, updated kitchens, new windows, hardwood floors. Renovations scheduled to be complete by 6/1/2020. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Willimansett
1 Unit Available
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
