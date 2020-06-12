/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bristol, CT
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 West street 3
212 West Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious third floor apartment - Property Id: 290839 Nice view from the third floor of your apartment building. Newer bathroom , floor recently done, freshly painted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
75 Meadow St
75 Meadow St, Bristol, CT
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath. Granite counters throughout kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. New flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancyiP
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Farmington Avenue
1325 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available 6/15 - Spacious 3BR Townhouse at Farmington Meadows Estates - enter through your covered front porch into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and open staircase and skylight - powder room for your guests and an entry to your 1 car attached
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
154 Union Street
154 Union St, Bristol, CT
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
54 Muir Avenue
54 Muir Avenue, Bristol, CT
Ranch style home features living room with brick fireplace, kitchen w/appliances, 3 bedrooms with carpet on main level, Finished lower level with 1 bedroom with laminate floor and family room with brick wood burning fireplace; 12x14' pressure
Results within 1 mile of Bristol
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
692 Spindle Hill Road
692 Spindle Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
This beautifully remodeled Ranch home features spacious living room with coffered ceilings, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with appliances, master bedroom with full bath and another 2 bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, 2 car garage and stone patio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
41 Ledge Road
41 Ledge Road, Hartford County, CT
- 4 bedroom 2 baths Dishwasher,Microwave,Refrigerator,Eletric Range,Range Hood.Fireplace,LaundryFeatures; Lower Level,Auto Garage Door Opener. Garage 2 sp (RLNE5588987)
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Sterling St
43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367 Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 CLEVELAND ST
110 Cleveland Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 CLEVELAND ST - Property Id: 286873 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286873 Property Id 286873 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824291)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
96 Jericho Road
96 Jericho Road, Litchfield County, CT
Good sized home sitting on 3 acres of land. 4 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 dining rooms nd 2 living rooms...
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
379 Grandview Avenue
379 Grandview Avenue, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Beautiful updated third floor apartment located in the Bunker Hill neighborhood with walking distance from park and library! All utilities included in this spacious 3 bedroom apartment which can be converted into 4 bedrooms.
