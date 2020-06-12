/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1146 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 1 mile of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
8 Units Available
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St, Marshfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
785 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Pilgrim Hwy/Rte. 3. Close to GATRA public transportation, stores and restaurants. Common amenities include a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments have patios, walk-in closets and dishwashers.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Mariner's Hill
2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1208 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to Pilgrim Highway/Route 3. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Apartments feature patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Weymouth
24 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
East Weymouth
37 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
38 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 16 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Central Avenue
202 Central Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
720 sqft
202 Central Avenue - House Available 06/15/20 Another Day in Paradise! - WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL Cozy and comfortably furnished, come relax at this ocean and river front property on Humarock Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MADennis Port, MA