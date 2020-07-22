All apartments in New Bedford
Find more places like 118 durfee st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Bedford, MA
/
118 durfee st
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

118 durfee st

118 Durfee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

118 Durfee Street, New Bedford, MA 02740
Westview Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom second floor. - Property Id: 67630

2 bedroom on second floor. Owner lives on first floor. $800/month. First, last, security deposit ($2400 total), and credit check. Completely renovated and hardwood floors. Available 8/01. Open house showing on Sun 7/19 from 12-5 and Mon 7/20 from 5-8 pm. No pets. Deleaded. Text 774-688-9108 or email dsilva@everettsautoparts.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/118-durfee-st-new-bedford-ma/67630
Property Id 67630

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 durfee st have any available units?
118 durfee st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bedford, MA.
What amenities does 118 durfee st have?
Some of 118 durfee st's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 durfee st currently offering any rent specials?
118 durfee st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 durfee st pet-friendly?
No, 118 durfee st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bedford.
Does 118 durfee st offer parking?
No, 118 durfee st does not offer parking.
Does 118 durfee st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 durfee st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 durfee st have a pool?
No, 118 durfee st does not have a pool.
Does 118 durfee st have accessible units?
No, 118 durfee st does not have accessible units.
Does 118 durfee st have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 durfee st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 durfee st have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 durfee st does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Medford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MABarnstable Town, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College