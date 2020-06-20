All apartments in Nantucket
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

10 Lyon Street

10 Lyon Street · (617) 533-8844
Location

10 Lyon Street, Nantucket, MA 02554

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Lyon Street · Avail. Jun 21

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7.5 Bath · 3360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10 Lyon Street Available 06/21/20 Nantucket - 10 Lyon Street - Get away from the city!

Weekly rentals available starting 8/22/20 - 9/14/20 at $13,000 per week 8/22-9/5 $13,000; 9/5-9/14 $11,500; with discounts given for renting longer periods.

Located on a quiet street within an easy walk to Main Street this lovely home has been totally renovated in 2016. The kitchen features state of the art appliances, quartzite counters and a fireplace. There is a large dining table and additional seating at the island. The spacious living room is bright and welcoming and there is a cozy den for relaxing and reading. The private yard has a large grass area with gardens, a furnished patio and there is off street parking. Bicycles, scooters, and beach equipment are available for tenants use. In 2020, a large seating ensemble was added to the new addition deck. This includes seating for 6 around a large fire table. On the other side of the deck there will be a dining table and seating for 10 for alfresco dining. The outdoor living space will be perfect for entertaining and enjoying Nantucket's starry evenings!

First Floor Description

On the first floor is a lovely living room with beamed ceilings and beautifully designed furniture. Off of the living room is a large, all new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartzite counter tops, high end appliances, dining area with additional island seating and a fireplace, and french doors that lead out to yard and patio. Den with half bath and stack washer/dryer are also found on the first floor and there is an additional washer/dryer in the garage.

Second Floor Description

The second floor offers three spacious, guest bedrooms with en-suite baths and a Master Bedroom with a fireplace and master bathroom.

Third Floor Description

The third floor has the children's play room with lots of toys for the little ones to use. There is a nanny's bedroom with a full bed and in-suite bathroom with shower and tub. There is also a private office equipped with a printer/scanner.

Distance to Town: Walking

(RLNE5788381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lyon Street have any available units?
10 Lyon Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Lyon Street have?
Some of 10 Lyon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lyon Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lyon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lyon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Lyon Street is pet friendly.
Does 10 Lyon Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Lyon Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Lyon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Lyon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lyon Street have a pool?
No, 10 Lyon Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Lyon Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Lyon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lyon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Lyon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Lyon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Lyon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
