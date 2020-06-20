Amenities

10 Lyon Street Available 06/21/20 Nantucket - 10 Lyon Street - Get away from the city!



Weekly rentals available starting 8/22/20 - 9/14/20 at $13,000 per week 8/22-9/5 $13,000; 9/5-9/14 $11,500; with discounts given for renting longer periods.



Located on a quiet street within an easy walk to Main Street this lovely home has been totally renovated in 2016. The kitchen features state of the art appliances, quartzite counters and a fireplace. There is a large dining table and additional seating at the island. The spacious living room is bright and welcoming and there is a cozy den for relaxing and reading. The private yard has a large grass area with gardens, a furnished patio and there is off street parking. Bicycles, scooters, and beach equipment are available for tenants use. In 2020, a large seating ensemble was added to the new addition deck. This includes seating for 6 around a large fire table. On the other side of the deck there will be a dining table and seating for 10 for alfresco dining. The outdoor living space will be perfect for entertaining and enjoying Nantucket's starry evenings!



First Floor Description



On the first floor is a lovely living room with beamed ceilings and beautifully designed furniture. Off of the living room is a large, all new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartzite counter tops, high end appliances, dining area with additional island seating and a fireplace, and french doors that lead out to yard and patio. Den with half bath and stack washer/dryer are also found on the first floor and there is an additional washer/dryer in the garage.



Second Floor Description



The second floor offers three spacious, guest bedrooms with en-suite baths and a Master Bedroom with a fireplace and master bathroom.



Third Floor Description



The third floor has the children's play room with lots of toys for the little ones to use. There is a nanny's bedroom with a full bed and in-suite bathroom with shower and tub. There is also a private office equipped with a printer/scanner.



Distance to Town: Walking



