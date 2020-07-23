32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford, MA

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Purchase St 1
10 Purchase Street, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Purchase Street 2bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316173 Lovely Maintained 1st-floor apartment unit has much to offer! Nice location to all major routes great for commuting 16,109,495 & shopping. Heat Included in rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1215 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1094 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
14 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellingham Town Center
131 Bellwood Circle
131 Bellwood Circle, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
2190 sqft
Available for occupancy September 1. Stunning townhouse located in desirable Bellwood Circle, convenient access to rtes 140/126/495, Forge Park rail, restaurants, stores, a park & more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Kathryn Ln
15 Kathryn Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
Second floor unit ready for immediate occupancy. Neutral décor throughout, and hardwoods in generous size living room. Eat-in kitchen with access to large back yard. Full bath with tub and shower. Sorry, but strictly NO PETS allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9-B Mayberry Dr
9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
826 sqft
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
89 Main Street
89 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
**NEW PRICE** Here's your chance to rent in the highly sought after downtown area of Hopkinton! This 2BR apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of space for your goodies with all those
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
6 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
3 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
26 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
41 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
30 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 03:18 PM
2 Units Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
944 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Central Street, #1
8 Central Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
8 Central Street, #1 Available 09/01/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - If you are looking for a quiet space but also want to be close to everything, this bright and spacious home, steps from downtown

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Haskell Street Apartment #4
66 Haskell Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
COUNTRY SETTING - WESTBOROUGH, MA 01581 - Property Id: 269284 2 BEDROOM, ALL ONE LEVEL ON 2ND FLOOR OF A 4 UNIT BRICK BUILDING. UPDATED APARTMENT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bernon District
220 Willow Street
220 Willow Street, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
This Apartment Features 2 Beds and 1 Updated Bath, A HUGE Walk In Closet, Updated Windows, And Coin-Op Laundry On Property. Hot Water Is INCLUDED! EMAIL TODAY!! Credit, Employment, Background Checks, and References Required.
City Guide for Milford, MA

The land in this area was purchased by early settlers from the Nipmuc Indians in 1662 for 24 pounds of silver. A further three square miles was then added to the original purchase in 1691 for three more pounds of silver. Shortly thereafter, the plot was settled and given the name "Milford."

The town of Milford is located in Worcester County, Massachusetts. According to the 2010 census, Milford's population is 27,999. It was first settled in 1691 and is renowned for the production of the pink Milford granite, which has been used for construction work in Washington D.C., New York City and Paris. In general, the warmest month of the year is July, with an average high of 84, while January is the coolest month, with average high temperatures of 37. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Milford, MA

2 bedroom apartments in Milford are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Milford near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Milford that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

