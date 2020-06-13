36 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA with balcony
Methuen Town is home to several notable historical figures, perhaps the most famous of whom is Robert Rogers. Rogers was an American colonial frontiersman who founded and commanded the Roger's Rangers, an elite fighting force that would go on to become the U.S. Army Rangers many years later.
Today, this Massachusetts town is home to more than 47,000 residents. Situated in Essex County, Methuen Town is a scant 30 miles from Boston in the south, and is situated approximately 15 miles from the Atlantic coast. The town sits on the banks of the Merrimack River and also has several brooks and streams running through it, the largest of which is the Spicket River. Somewhat unusually shaped, Methuen Town is surrounded by like-sized towns such as Haverhill, Lawrence, Andover, Pelham, and the perennially spooky Salem. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Methuen Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.