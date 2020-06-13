Apartment List
MA
/
methuen town
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Results within 1 mile of Methuen Town
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,842
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
1 Unit Available
23-25 Pleasant St,
23-25 Pleasant Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Move in ready - Vacant/Disinefected! All Utilities Included. New Appliances + Outdoor Deck. Minutes to I-495 - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in recently renovated 6 unit building.
Results within 5 miles of Methuen Town
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,419
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1 acre lot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $950 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
112 River
112 River Street, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Downtown Haverhill with water views. Spacious 3 bedroom. Available July 1st. Conveniently located within walking distance to commuter trains, restaurants, bars. Enjoy the views of the Merrimack River from the fenced in yard or large deck.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
3000 sqft
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5 Fernview Avenue
5 Fernview Avenue, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in North Andover. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat.
Results within 10 miles of Methuen Town
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
South Lowell
7 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,349
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
736 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
City Guide for Methuen Town, MA

Methuen Town is home to several notable historical figures, perhaps the most famous of whom is Robert Rogers. Rogers was an American colonial frontiersman who founded and commanded the Roger's Rangers, an elite fighting force that would go on to become the U.S. Army Rangers many years later.

Today, this Massachusetts town is home to more than 47,000 residents. Situated in Essex County, Methuen Town is a scant 30 miles from Boston in the south, and is situated approximately 15 miles from the Atlantic coast. The town sits on the banks of the Merrimack River and also has several brooks and streams running through it, the largest of which is the Spicket River. Somewhat unusually shaped, Methuen Town is surrounded by like-sized towns such as Haverhill, Lawrence, Andover, Pelham, and the perennially spooky Salem. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Methuen Town, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Methuen Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

