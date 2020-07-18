All apartments in Methuen Town
Find more places like 45 Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Methuen Town, MA
/
45 Washington St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 PM

45 Washington St

45 Washington Street · (978) 494-0346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Methuen Town
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

45 Washington Street, Methuen Town, MA 01844
The North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Townhome living at Royal Oaks Methuen. Commuters dream location close to Rt 213 & 93 with The Loop and Rt28 Salem shopping nearby. 2 large bedrooms with shared Jack-n-Jill style bathroom between them, both with large closet space on second floor. First level has traditional dining room in the front, with large living room in the back, that opens to private deck overlooking flowing grassy common yard area. Full unfinished basement for all your storage needs and 2 parking spaces right out front for easy in with the groceries! Landlord will consider leases longer than 12 months if desired. All applicants to use Zillow Property Manager 3rd party credit and background check service, at applicants cost $29 per person, link will be sent to applicant to process through Zillow. NO PETS NO SMOKING must agree to follow Condo Rules and Regulations attached to MLS paperclip

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Washington St have any available units?
45 Washington St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Washington St have?
Some of 45 Washington St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
45 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 45 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Methuen Town.
Does 45 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 45 Washington St offers parking.
Does 45 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Washington St have a pool?
No, 45 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 45 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 45 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 45 Washington St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St
Methuen Town, MA 01844

Similar Pages

Methuen Town 1 BedroomsMethuen Town 2 Bedrooms
Methuen Town Accessible ApartmentsMethuen Town Apartments with Parking
Methuen Town Apartments with Washer-DryersRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MA
Swampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAMansfield Center, MAActon, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity