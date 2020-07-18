45 Washington St

Amenities

Townhome living at Royal Oaks Methuen. Commuters dream location close to Rt 213 & 93 with The Loop and Rt28 Salem shopping nearby. 2 large bedrooms with shared Jack-n-Jill style bathroom between them, both with large closet space on second floor. First level has traditional dining room in the front, with large living room in the back, that opens to private deck overlooking flowing grassy common yard area. Full unfinished basement for all your storage needs and 2 parking spaces right out front for easy in with the groceries! Landlord will consider leases longer than 12 months if desired. All applicants to use Zillow Property Manager 3rd party credit and background check service, at applicants cost $29 per person, link will be sent to applicant to process through Zillow. NO PETS NO SMOKING must agree to follow Condo Rules and Regulations attached to MLS paperclip