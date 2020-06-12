/
2 bedroom apartments
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maynard, MA
$
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
1 Unit Available
9 Oak Ridge Dr
9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1930 sqft
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Maynard
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
1 Unit Available
150 North Shore Drive
150 North Shore Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Waterfront Stow, MA - Property Id: 56445 Waterfront 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Fireplace $1750 monthly. Heat, hot water and electric included Available May 1 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
150 N Shore Dr B
150 N Shore Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Property - Stow MA - Property Id: 297168 Beautiful property with lake view and all amenities. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, fireplace, off-street parking, all utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!
1 Unit Available
47 Harrington Avenue
47 Harrington Avenue, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1550 sqft
GREAT APT ALTERNATIVE for RENT with 2 LARGE BR's and 2 FULL BATHS, has been LOVINGLY RENOVATED, on the bus line, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Live the good life, close to the train station for working in Boston or shopping in Concord Center.
1 Unit Available
1536 Main Street
1536 Main Street, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Ready Today !! Two Bedroom apartment, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Maynard
Verified
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
$
West Framingham
71 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified
Tower Hill
5 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
$
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
$
3 Units Available
Executive Apartments
551 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
816 sqft
Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities.
Verified
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1186 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified
$
30 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified
$
45 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1177 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Verified
24 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
20 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
