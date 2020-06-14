26 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA with hardwood floors
1 of 65
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 36
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 4
1 of 42
1 of 12
Mansfield Center, Massachusetts was founded in 1775, but its humble beginnings took shape much earlier. Back in the Colonial era, one of the most important steps to forming a true town was to create a church where local people could gather to worship and create a sense of community. The first church was formed on September 14, 1731.
Colonial roots run deep in Mansfield. As the town grew outwards, the center of the city became known as Mansfield Center. Interestingly, the Mansfield Center became an actual census designated place that boasts a population of 7360. No one can deny that living in the heart of the city has its benefits. You are located close to shopping and dining. The downtown is alive with Colonial architecture, and there is a real feel of a bygone era despite being the hub of a thriving township. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.