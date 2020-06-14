Apartment List
/
MA
/
mansfield center
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
16 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Mansfield Center
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield Center
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
15 Park Avenue - 11
15 Park Avenue, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
620 sqft
www.laurellake.com
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield Center
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/05/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
22 Revere
22 Revere Street, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
650 sqft
Located about 1000 feet from the Canton Center commuter rail T stop (and a 1/2 mile to Canton Junction) you can get to NU or Longwood Med in less than a 1/2 hour (depending on which train schedule, see MBTA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
92-94 Fisher St
92-94 Fisher Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Bright and sunny 2nd-floor apartment with off-street parking. Convintlay located to shopping, dining, parks, YMCA, and the center of town.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
33 Tucker Rd
33 Tucker Road, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1728 sqft
FOR LEASE - Bright, clean 4 bedroom Cape conveniently located just 0.6 miles from the Norfolk Train Station, or take ~42 min drive to Boston, your choice! Features an enclosed porch, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
27 Summer Street
27 Summer Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment on second floor, convenient to downtown train station, major routes, highways, shopping schools and Capron park.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
14-16 East 4th Street
14-16 East Fourth Street, Attleboro, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This STUNNINGLY maintained townhouse style apartment has everything a single family can offer! Where else can you find a rental with 1,500 sq. ft? There is plenty of room for entertaining from the spacious first level to the 4 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.
City Guide for Mansfield Center, MA

Mansfield Center, Massachusetts was founded in 1775, but its humble beginnings took shape much earlier. Back in the Colonial era, one of the most important steps to forming a true town was to create a church where local people could gather to worship and create a sense of community. The first church was formed on September 14, 1731.

Colonial roots run deep in Mansfield. As the town grew outwards, the center of the city became known as Mansfield Center. Interestingly, the Mansfield Center became an actual census designated place that boasts a population of 7360. No one can deny that living in the heart of the city has its benefits. You are located close to shopping and dining. The downtown is alive with Colonial architecture, and there is a real feel of a bygone era despite being the hub of a thriving township. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mansfield Center, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Mansfield Center 1 BedroomsMansfield Center 2 BedroomsMansfield Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMansfield Center 3 BedroomsMansfield Center Apartments with Balcony
Mansfield Center Apartments with GarageMansfield Center Apartments with GymMansfield Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMansfield Center Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Center Apartments with PoolMansfield Center Apartments with Washer-DryerMansfield Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsMansfield Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MA
Cumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MAHull, MAMarshfield, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RIBridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music