82 Main St..

Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms. Updated gutted-to-the-stubs kitchen, all new LG SS appliances and granite countertops. Recessed lighting with hanging modern hanging lights. Built-in white-shaker cabinet shelving and breakfast bar. Bathrooms feature new vanity and lights. Unfinished but well-organized basement with laundry and dryer. Expansive and private wooded lot with country views. Basketball hoop in driveway and private garage. Old-style stone/stucco exterior. Plenty of charm. Great access to i95 and Partridge Island and Cedar Swamp. Available: NOW * VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE



Terms: One year lease