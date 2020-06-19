All apartments in Lynnfield
Location

82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1906 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms. Updated gutted-to-the-stubs kitchen, all new LG SS appliances and granite countertops. Recessed lighting with hanging modern hanging lights. Built-in white-shaker cabinet shelving and breakfast bar. Bathrooms feature new vanity and lights. Unfinished but well-organized basement with laundry and dryer. Expansive and private wooded lot with country views. Basketball hoop in driveway and private garage. Old-style stone/stucco exterior. Plenty of charm. Great access to i95 and Partridge Island and Cedar Swamp. Available: NOW * VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 82 Main St. have any available units?
82 Main St. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Main St. have?
Some of 82 Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
82 Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 82 Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnfield.
Does 82 Main St. offer parking?
Yes, 82 Main St. does offer parking.
Does 82 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Main St. have a pool?
No, 82 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 82 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 82 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Main St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.

