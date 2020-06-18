150 Lynnway

Amenities

Beautiful two bed / one-and-a-half bath with waterfront views. Stunning new floors and just painted last year. Professional building. Laundry in unit. One parking spot included. Wake up to expansive water views every morning. Sunny living room, dining area and private balcony -- perfect for entertaining. The water views overlooking the Seaport Marina and Boston skyline. Located in the popular Seaport Landing condominium complex, it's a short commute to Boston by train, car or boat. . The condo complex has premium amenities with 24-hour fitness center, boardwalk, club room and professional, onsite management. Just 20 minutes from Logan Airport and everything Boston has to offer.