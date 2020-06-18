All apartments in Lynn
Lynn, MA
150 Lynnway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

150 Lynnway

150 Lynnway · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Lynnway, Lynn, MA 01902
Downtown Lynn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
24hr gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
Beautiful two bed / one-and-a-half bath with waterfront views. Stunning new floors and just painted last year. Professional building. Laundry in unit. One parking spot included. Wake up to expansive water views every morning. Sunny living room, dining area and private balcony -- perfect for entertaining. The water views overlooking the Seaport Marina and Boston skyline. Located in the popular Seaport Landing condominium complex, it's a short commute to Boston by train, car or boat. . The condo complex has premium amenities with 24-hour fitness center, boardwalk, club room and professional, onsite management. Just 20 minutes from Logan Airport and everything Boston has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Lynnway have any available units?
150 Lynnway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynn, MA.
What amenities does 150 Lynnway have?
Some of 150 Lynnway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Lynnway currently offering any rent specials?
150 Lynnway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Lynnway pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Lynnway is pet friendly.
Does 150 Lynnway offer parking?
Yes, 150 Lynnway does offer parking.
Does 150 Lynnway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Lynnway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Lynnway have a pool?
No, 150 Lynnway does not have a pool.
Does 150 Lynnway have accessible units?
No, 150 Lynnway does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Lynnway have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Lynnway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Lynnway have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Lynnway does not have units with air conditioning.
