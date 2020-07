Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Balsam Place is the newest luxury apartment community designed to accommodate a mobile, upscale lifestyle. Its location, natural beauty, thoughtful design, and incomparable service and features combine to make Balsam Place the most sought-after living experience in Tewksbury, MA. Featuring a clubhouse with 24/7 fitness center and yoga studio, pool, and a dog park. Offering one and two bedroom apartments, each spacious home is carefully designed to complement the community's unique natural beauty.Come home to Balsam Place!