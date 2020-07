Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage game room green community hot tub package receiving pool table

Avalon Acton offers Acton apartments in a serene suburb of Boston. These 1 and 2 bedroom designs include gourmet kitchens with premium appliances, spacious closets, and in unit washer/dryer. Located on 66 wooded acres, Avalon Acton amenities include a state of the art fitness center, indoor basketball court, swimming pool with sundeck, clubhouse with WiFi, playground, and dog park. With easy access to Routes 2, 128, and 495, Avalon Acton offers a unique mix of countryside and big city convenience. Relax and enjoy the natural beauty of rolling hillsides, the comfort of quality design, a wealth of community amenities, and convenient access to all of Greater Boston.