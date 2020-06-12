/
2 bedroom apartments
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, MA
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1087 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
1 Unit Available
23-25 Pleasant St,
23-25 Pleasant Street, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Move in ready - Vacant/Disinefected! All Utilities Included. New Appliances + Outdoor Deck. Minutes to I-495 - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in recently renovated 6 unit building.
South West
1 Unit Available
7 Easton
7 Easton Street, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
99999 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in Lawrence! We are looking for someone who has good credit history and reference! Credit check required for all 21+ applicants. $40 per person.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with
1 Unit Available
5 Fernview Avenue
5 Fernview Avenue, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in North Andover. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
10 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
19 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Mount Washington
20 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
1 Unit Available
89 Lawrence Road
89 Lawrence Road, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 First Floor Apartment with a spacious back yard - Property Id: 24576 Small first floor 2 bedroom on a cul-de-sac with heat and hot water included full washer and dryer Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
60 Water St.
60 East Water Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
807 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrence
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
7 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1055 sqft
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
South Lowell
10 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
736 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
8 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
