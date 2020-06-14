24 Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA with hardwood floors

Home to the Davis Mega Maze, rated the No. 1 corn maze in the world by CNN. A-maze-ing. Sorry.

Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work. See more