24 Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA with hardwood floors
Home to the Davis Mega Maze, rated the No. 1 corn maze in the world by CNN. A-maze-ing. Sorry.
Hudson, Massachusetts is a town in Middlesex County that got its start as a "shoe town." What is that, you ask? Well a shoe town is a town with a whole lot of shoe factories - and Hudson had 17 of them at one point! The town's history dates way back to the mid-1600s and includes houses that were stops on the Underground Railroad, plenty of historical mills and a massive fire that spread over the town in 1894. Hudson is bordered by the towns of Bolton, Stow, Marlborough and Sudbury, so there is a lot of shopping and nightlife to be found in the various city centers. It's also less than an hour's drive to Boston, so many people choose to live here and commute into the city for work. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hudson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.