10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hopkinton, MA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Hopkinton with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkinton
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinton
Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
22 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
41 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
34 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Last updated January 14 at 04:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marlborough
196 Lincoln St
196 Lincoln Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 1 bath apartment for a 9/1 move in available. The living, dining and bedrooms are large and bright and the remodeled galley kitchen has high end chocolate tile flooring as well as in bathroom.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Hopkinton, MA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Hopkinton with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Hopkinton. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

