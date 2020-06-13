/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hingham, MA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Results within 5 miles of Hingham
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
East Weymouth
38 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1408 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Houghes Neck
1 Unit Available
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
309 Broad St
309 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1267 sqft
Available immediately! Wonderful opportunity to rent in Weymouth. This three bedroom ranch has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, newer appliances and an updated bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
14 Abbey Rd
14 Abbey Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex ,Updated ,Eat in kitchen . Hardwood flooring throughout,Laundry in unit .Walk to Quincy CTR .On Bus Line
Results within 10 miles of Hingham
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
South Braintree
9 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Weymouth
23 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1152 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbia Point
57 Units Available
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,812
1339 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
City Point
1 Unit Available
172 Marine
172 Marine Road, Boston, MA
**IN LIGHT OF CURRENT EVENTS, WE CAN OFFER VIDEO TOURS OF THIS PROPERTY UPON REQUEST** **SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
26 Dysart St.
26 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit located near the heart of Quincy Center. 3 tandem included parking. Water included in rent. Includes master bathroom and. Lots of sunlight and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
43 Merrymount Rd.
43 Merrymount Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1241 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in Quincy Center overlooking Butler Pond.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
106 Brook St.
106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA
This bi level unit is blocks away from Wollaston T Stop (Red Line). It offers a large, open flow living room, dinning room, updated kitchen and a beautiful, bright sun room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
279 Farrington St
279 Farrington Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Very attractive Townhouse corner side 3 Bedroom unit colonial with lots of light and charm. Great for commuting to Boston, walking distance to Transportation and all nearby amenities (restaurants and shopping).
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown Randolph
1 Unit Available
8 Regina Road
8 Regina Road, Randolph, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated two level, 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom located on a dead end street. This property offers you the convenience of location while being in a quiet neighborhood. This is one of few apartments that will offer both comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Quincy Center
1 Unit Available
242 Presidents lane
242 Presidents Lane, Quincy, MA
Spacious 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath apartment on the 1st floor unit at the convenience location. 5 minutes walking distance to Quincy center T station and surrounding by all shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Quincy
1 Unit Available
142 PINE
142 Pine Street, Quincy, MA
One of a kind home in a top location! A stunning entry foyer welcomes you into this bright and very spacious home~ 3 floors of living space offering an open floor plan on the first with high ceilings, living room, dining room, great kitchen with
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
60 Bromfield Street 2
60 Bromfield Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath, Available 9/1 - Property Id: 275840 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath 2nd Floor of a two family Newly redone.
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
333 Ricciuti Drive
333 Ricciuti Drive, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1551 sqft
333 Ricciuti Drive Apt #2234, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
36 Whaler Lane
36 Whaler Lane, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1955 sqft
36 Whaler Lane Apt #97, Quincy, MA 02171 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 04/28/2020. No pets allowed.
