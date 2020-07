Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access lobby media room cats allowed elevator business center game room internet cafe trash valet

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Come home to Hamel Mill Lofts for a lifestyle unlike any other. Luxury loft apartments in the restored L.H. Hamel Leather Company complex are just steps from the commuter rail to Boston. The four buildings of Hamel Mill Lofts have been painstakingly restored and offer numerous unique floor plans, incredible finish levels, and an amenity package ideal for an inspiring urban lifestyle. Enjoy inspired living in the most unique Haverhill apartment home you'll find.