36 Village Rd

Why not vacation where you live? Sunny one bedroom condo PLUS den located at the highly desirable Ironwood Complex. Located in Building 36 which has all the amenities. Fully applianced kitchen has granite counters with breakfast nook. Washer/dryer located in the pantry off the kitchen. The spacious living room/dining room has enough space for your dining table along with sizable living room with sliders to the outside patio. Large master bedroom with roomy closet includes access to the patio as well, the perfect spot for your morning coffee. Complete the picture in your den which can be used as a private office or extra guest room. Underground key secure parking garage space PLUS another spot outside. Amenities include 2 exercise facilities, jacuzzi, function room, library. and an outdoor pool. Easy access to highway and shopping. Shown by appointment only. Condo Rules and Regs attached. Showings begin this Wednesday, June 24.