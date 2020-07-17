All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 36 Village Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, MA
/
36 Village Rd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

36 Village Rd

36 Village Road · (978) 778-3044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

36 Village Road, Essex County, MA 01949

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Why not vacation where you live? Sunny one bedroom condo PLUS den located at the highly desirable Ironwood Complex. Located in Building 36 which has all the amenities. Fully applianced kitchen has granite counters with breakfast nook. Washer/dryer located in the pantry off the kitchen. The spacious living room/dining room has enough space for your dining table along with sizable living room with sliders to the outside patio. Large master bedroom with roomy closet includes access to the patio as well, the perfect spot for your morning coffee. Complete the picture in your den which can be used as a private office or extra guest room. Underground key secure parking garage space PLUS another spot outside. Amenities include 2 exercise facilities, jacuzzi, function room, library. and an outdoor pool. Easy access to highway and shopping. Shown by appointment only. Condo Rules and Regs attached. Showings begin this Wednesday, June 24.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Village Rd have any available units?
36 Village Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Village Rd have?
Some of 36 Village Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Village Rd currently offering any rent specials?
36 Village Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Village Rd pet-friendly?
No, 36 Village Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 36 Village Rd offer parking?
Yes, 36 Village Rd offers parking.
Does 36 Village Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Village Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Village Rd have a pool?
Yes, 36 Village Rd has a pool.
Does 36 Village Rd have accessible units?
No, 36 Village Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Village Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Village Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Village Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Village Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 36 Village Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St
Andover, MA 01810
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave
Salem, MA 01970
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St
Haverhill, MA 01830
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd
Amesbury Town, MA 01913
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St
Haverhill, MA 01830
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway
Saugus, MA 01906
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr
Lynnfield, MA 01940
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way
Peabody, MA 01960

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MASalem, MABeverly, MASwampscott, MALynn, MAAmesbury Town, MADanvers, MA
Peabody, MASaugus, MALynnfield, MAMethuen Town, MAHaverhill, MADerry, NHMelrose, MAEverett, MAWakefield, MAStoneham, MAReading, MABurlington, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity