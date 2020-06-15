All apartments in Dennis Port
Dennis Port, MA
110 Depot Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

110 Depot Street

110 Depot Street · (508) 394-4446 ext. 2
Location

110 Depot Street, Dennis Port, MA 02639
Dennis Port

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Depot Street · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dennis Port Historical 4 Bedroom Year Round - FURNISHED (Willing to negotiate to Unfurnished) 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom. 1/2 mile to beach. Tenants are responsible for yard, snow, gas, heat, electricity and trash.

Garage not included.

ABSOLUTELY: No Pets and No Smoking of any kind. Tenant must have good credit, good references and no criminal or eviction history. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit is due at lease signing. (all equal to one months rent)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5541772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

