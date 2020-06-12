/
3 bedroom apartments
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Downtown Dedham
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.
Oakdale
140 Sanderson Ave
140 Sanderson Avenue, Dedham, MA
Beautiful, renovated, single family house, prime location - across from Endicott Estate that has distinction of being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, known for great events.
Downtown Dedham
46 Church St: Precinct 1
46 Church St, Dedham, MA
PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE OR VIRTUAL SHOWING. Introducing the landmark Clarke House ideally located in Dedham's Precinct 1 Historic District.
East Dedham
25 Sherwood St.
25 Sherwood Street, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1230 sqft
Rare opportunity! Sunny, renovated 3 bedroom apartment w/an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, front and rear porches. Recently updated kitchen.New appliances.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
4983 Washington St Unit 1
4983 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Upper Washington - Spring Street
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.
South Norwood
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1563 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Norwood Centre
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1458 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
South Norwood
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,449
1220 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
North Randolph
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
346 Hyde Park Ave
346 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
Welcome home! This 4 bedroom 2 bath is just minutes walking distance from Forest Hills Train Station. Renovated finishes offer hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
17 Green Street
17 Green Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1411 sqft
17 Green Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02130 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Washington Square
127 Beaconsfield Rd v
127 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511 - Available 9/1 - Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls.
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
17 Walk Hill St 3
17 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Jamaica Plain - Property Id: 297010 Incredibly redone luxury home - enjoy this expansive third floor, fully gut renovated.
Commonwealth
9 Colliston Rd v
9 Colliston Road, Boston, MA
Unit v Available 09/01/20 Huge 6b/3b, Parking included, Near "T", BC - Property Id: 227359 - Available September 1st ** Only 1/2 Fee ** - Parking included (2 parking spaces) - Washer/dryer in unit (FREE LAUNDRY!) - Less than 5 minutes to T (Green
