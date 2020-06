Amenities

*Large 3/4 bed apartment for rent on Washington St. near Providence Highway by the Dedham Mall. *Available Immediately - flexible move-in may be possible, contact to discuss! *Recently renovated *New floors. *Parking included *Freshly painted *Renovated kitchen featuring new cabinets, counters and appliances. *Full sized appliances. *Hardwood floors throughout. *Pets considered - contact for more information. *Deck.