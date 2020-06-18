All apartments in Chicopee
318 Springfield St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

318 Springfield St

318 Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 Springfield Street, Chicopee, MA 01013
Chicopee Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
PRIME LOCATION: TWO people for this townhouse style second and third floor apartment located in the Historic District. This apartment has an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, den, one bath and laundry. Third floor has two spacious bedrooms. Located close to downtown, public transportation and freeway entrances. Across the street from beautiful Elms College campus. Off street parking for two vehicles. One storage unit in basement. Rent is $1300.00 a month. First month, last month and $600.00 security deposit are due upon signing a one year lease. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. Utilities not included. NO PHONE CALLS Inquiries through email only. Apartment is available JULY 1,2020 vanpar18@msn.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Springfield St have any available units?
318 Springfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicopee, MA.
Is 318 Springfield St currently offering any rent specials?
318 Springfield St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Springfield St pet-friendly?
No, 318 Springfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicopee.
Does 318 Springfield St offer parking?
Yes, 318 Springfield St does offer parking.
Does 318 Springfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Springfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Springfield St have a pool?
No, 318 Springfield St does not have a pool.
Does 318 Springfield St have accessible units?
No, 318 Springfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Springfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Springfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Springfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Springfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
