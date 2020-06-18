318 Springfield St

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION: TWO people for this townhouse style second and third floor apartment located in the Historic District. This apartment has an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, den, one bath and laundry. Third floor has two spacious bedrooms. Located close to downtown, public transportation and freeway entrances. Across the street from beautiful Elms College campus. Off street parking for two vehicles. One storage unit in basement. Rent is $1300.00 a month. First month, last month and $600.00 security deposit are due upon signing a one year lease. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. Utilities not included. NO PHONE CALLS Inquiries through email only. Apartment is available JULY 1,2020 vanpar18@msn.com