Beacon Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar concierge dog park e-payments online portal package receiving

Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen. All of our studio apartments come fully equipped with a new refrigerator, new range, air conditioning unit, ceiling fan and tons of storage throughout. You will love our new, over-sized, energy-efficient windows, which bring in an abundance of natural light to your apartment home. All of our Chicopee studio apartments come complete with custom mini blinds on all windows as well as an air conditioning unit.