All apartments in Chicopee
Find more places like Beacon Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicopee, MA
/
Beacon Square
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:20 AM

Beacon Square

Open Now until 5pm
1892 Memorial Dr · (413) 217-1846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicopee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1892 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
Fairview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen. All of our studio apartments come fully equipped with a new refrigerator, new range, air conditioning unit, ceiling fan and tons of storage throughout. You will love our new, over-sized, energy-efficient windows, which bring in an abundance of natural light to your apartment home. All of our Chicopee studio apartments come complete with custom mini blinds on all windows as well as an air conditioning unit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Water
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon Square have any available units?
Beacon Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicopee, MA.
What amenities does Beacon Square have?
Some of Beacon Square's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon Square currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon Square is pet friendly.
Does Beacon Square offer parking?
Yes, Beacon Square offers parking.
Does Beacon Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Beacon Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon Square have a pool?
No, Beacon Square does not have a pool.
Does Beacon Square have accessible units?
No, Beacon Square does not have accessible units.
Does Beacon Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Beacon Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Beacon Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Beacon Square has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Beacon Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St
Chicopee, MA 01020

Similar Pages

Chicopee 2 BedroomsChicopee Apartments with Parking
Chicopee Apartments with Washer-DryerChicopee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chicopee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTKeene, NH
New Britain, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MANaugatuck, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MA
Windsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MAWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTWebster, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community CollegeTrinity College
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity