Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access nest technology online portal playground

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living. Call the most talented management staff in town today to schedule a showing of your new Chicopee apartment! Be sure to call soon, as homes are filling up for the upcoming leasing season.