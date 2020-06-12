/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
224 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Admirals Hill
10 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
324 Broadway
324 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
315 Broadway
315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1036 sqft
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
15 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Lower Mystic Basin
55 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
34 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
91 Bennington St
91 Bennington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1361 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Single family with good lay out, and cozy patio. - Property Id: 287546 Single family with good lay out, and cozy patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
124 Border St 518
124 Border Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
972 sqft
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774 ~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
11 Langdon St.
11 Langdon Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
89 Morris
89 Morris Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
700 sqft
Modern, condo quality two bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. Open kitchen and living room layout with lots of light! The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
West Everett
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel St.
5 Laurel Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
194 Havre St.
194 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
982 sqft
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
27 cross
27 Cross Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
890 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
213 East Eagle
213 East Eagle Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! RECENTLY CONSTRUCTED 2 BED / 2 BATH LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT LOCATED IN THE EAGLE HILL NEIGHBORHOOD OF EAST BOSTON! Spacious 1026 sqft layout includes a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, beautiful
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
6 Foster St.
6 Foster Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
700 sqft
Location: Foster Street in the North End Steps to the Mirabella Pool! First floor and lower level duplex apartment for rent for September 1st. Rent is $3050 per month, utilities are not included in the rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
305 Saratoga
305 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
750 sqft
Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings and a fenced-in back yard. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. Both bedrooms include well-sized closets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
17 Chestnut St. - 2
17 Chestnut Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1275 sqft
Well-maintained sun-drenched condo located in the historic part of Charlestown on the Freedom Trail facing the USS Constitution in a breathtaking Brownstone. The unit consists of 2 gorgeous bedrooms, and 2 luxurious bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Oakland Vale
16 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Similar Pages
Chelsea 1 BedroomsChelsea 2 BedroomsChelsea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChelsea 3 BedroomsChelsea Accessible ApartmentsChelsea Apartments with Balcony
Chelsea Apartments with GarageChelsea Apartments with GymChelsea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChelsea Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChelsea Apartments with ParkingChelsea Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MA