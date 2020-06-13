Apartment List
/
MA
/
burlington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

576 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,941
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
Courtyard at Westgate
107 Westgate Drive, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1264 sqft
Welcome home to the Courtyard at Westgate, a small 20-residence community located in a tranquil wooded setting. Enjoy your own private entrance and over-sized patio or balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
26 winn
26 Winn Street, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1050 sqft
Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
160 Cambridge St.
160 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Burlington s newest choice to call home, with thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
7 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,988
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 29 at 01:52am
$
North Woburn
Contact for Availability
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,603
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
38 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,446
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burlington, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 BedroomsBurlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurlington 3 BedroomsBurlington Accessible ApartmentsBurlington Apartments with Balcony
Burlington Apartments with GarageBurlington Apartments with GymBurlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurlington Apartments with ParkingBurlington Apartments with Pool
Burlington Apartments with Washer-DryerBurlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurlington Furnished ApartmentsBurlington Pet Friendly PlacesBurlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MA
Melrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Burlington Town Center
Wynnmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music