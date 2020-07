Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard

Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place. All apartments are updated with modern appliances, vertical blinds and plush carpeting. We take pride in our buildings and have been family-owned and managed for more than 40 years.