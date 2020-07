Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community yoga

Join us at East Main in Norton, MA. Our beautiful community offers pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy the ease of speedy access to I-495, I-95 and Rt. 24 connecting you to nearby Bridgewater, Providence, RI, and Boston, MA. Contact us today and let us show you all the reasons why East Main is the best place to call home in Norton, MA!