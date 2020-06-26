180 Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking guest parking tennis court

Great location! Spacious updated 1st floor condominium with 2 bedrooms and 1½ baths and large living room/dining area. Updates include newer blinds, flooring in living room and bedrooms, bathroom mirrors and air conditioners.Easy access to laundry room also located on first floor of the building. Move in and enjoy the on-site amenities including basketball and tennis courts to enjoy the outdoors. Includes water and a designated parking spot with additional common guest parking. Conveniently located near many amenities, Bridgewater University and downtown. Within minutes of train station and Routes 24 and 495. Available August 1st. No Smoking & No Pets allowed. Welcome to Kingswood Park Village!