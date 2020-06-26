All apartments in Bridgewater
180 Main St
180 Main St

180 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

180 Main Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
tennis court
Great location! Spacious updated 1st floor condominium with 2 bedrooms and 1½ baths and large living room/dining area. Updates include newer blinds, flooring in living room and bedrooms, bathroom mirrors and air conditioners.Easy access to laundry room also located on first floor of the building. Move in and enjoy the on-site amenities including basketball and tennis courts to enjoy the outdoors. Includes water and a designated parking spot with additional common guest parking. Conveniently located near many amenities, Bridgewater University and downtown. Within minutes of train station and Routes 24 and 495. Available August 1st. No Smoking & No Pets allowed. Welcome to Kingswood Park Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Main St have any available units?
180 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgewater, MA.
What amenities does 180 Main St have?
Some of 180 Main St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
180 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 180 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgewater.
Does 180 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 180 Main St offers parking.
Does 180 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Main St have a pool?
No, 180 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 180 Main St have accessible units?
No, 180 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 Main St has units with air conditioning.
