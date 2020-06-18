Rent Calculator
Braintree Town, MA
505 West St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
505 West St.
505 West Street
No Longer Available
Location
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA 02184
North Braintree
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
dog park
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
media room
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside grilling areaResident eventsScreening roomShort term leases available
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 West St. have any available units?
505 West St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Braintree Town, MA
.
What amenities does 505 West St. have?
Some of 505 West St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and 24hr gym.
Amenities section
.
Is 505 West St. currently offering any rent specials?
505 West St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 West St. is pet friendly.
Does 505 West St. offer parking?
Yes, 505 West St. does offer parking.
Does 505 West St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 West St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West St. have a pool?
No, 505 West St. does not have a pool.
Does 505 West St. have accessible units?
No, 505 West St. does not have accessible units.
Does 505 West St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 West St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 West St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 West St. does not have units with air conditioning.
