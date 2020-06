Amenities

300 yards to the water! The open living-dining area with soaring ceilings adjoins the well-appointed gas kitchen, where you can sit at the breakfast bar and plan an evening with friends on the roomy private patio. Your master suite features an oversize walk-in closet with state-of-the-art storage options plus a double-vanity bathroom and designer shower; the other first-floor bedroom could double as an office. The sunlit upstairs bedroom area has endless possibilities: Studio? Guest room? Home theater? Two off-street parking spaces include a single-space garage with ample attic storage above. Location & style make this unit a calming refuge, yet the commuter rail stations, great restaurants and trendy shops of downtown Beverly are 5 minutes away.