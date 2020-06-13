Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, MA with balcony

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
North Bellingham
9 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bellingham

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
North Bellingham
1 Unit Available
20 Cedar Hill Rd.
20 Cedar Hill Road, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
This 1,540 Sq Ft split level single family home features a spacious fireplaced living room, eat-in fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator, 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
27 Church Ave
27 Church Avenue, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1158 sqft
Bright, sunny 2nd floor unit in owner occupied building. Freshly painted. Newer appliances and flooring. New windows. Dedicated AC circuit. Gas stove & HW. Oil heat. Parking for 2 vehicles.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
14 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cumberland Hill
18 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
33 Tucker Rd
33 Tucker Road, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1728 sqft
FOR LEASE - Bright, clean 4 bedroom Cape conveniently located just 0.6 miles from the Norfolk Train Station, or take ~42 min drive to Boston, your choice! Features an enclosed porch, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9-B Mayberry Dr
9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
826 sqft
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring.

1 of 30

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
6470 sqft
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bellingham, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bellingham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

