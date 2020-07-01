/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellingham, MA
Last updated July 1 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
28 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Last updated July 1 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 1 at 02:54pm
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
Franklin Landings
301 Union Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
685 sqft
Amazing 1000 square foot 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Franklin with exposed wood beamed ceilings and some interior exposed brick features.
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1215 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
20 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Last updated July 1 at 12:47pm
7 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
187 America Blvd
187 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1925 sqft
187 America Blvd Available 09/01/20 FANTASTIC ASHLAND TOWNHOUSE RENTAL - Constructed in 2005 this almost 2000sqft home boasts 2+ bedrooms on three floors. 2.5 baths including master with jacuzzi tub, fireplace, and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 1 at 02:54pm
1 Unit Available
323 America Blvd.
323 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1316 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1 Gatehouse Drive
1 Gatehouse Drive, Medfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
925 sqft
High quality Low Income Housing located in a quite neighborhood. Household Gross Income must be between the following guideline: 1 person: $48,120 (min.) -$53,760 (max.) 2 people: $48,120 (min) - $61,440 (max.) 3 people: $48,120 (min.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
9-B Mayberry Dr
9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
826 sqft
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
15 Kathryn Ln
15 Kathryn Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
Second floor unit ready for immediate occupancy. Neutral décor throughout, and hardwoods in generous size living room. Eat-in kitchen with access to large back yard. Full bath with tub and shower. Sorry, but strictly NO PETS allowed.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
89 Main Street
89 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
**NEW PRICE** Here's your chance to rent in the highly sought after downtown area of Hopkinton! This 2BR apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of space for your goodies with all those
