357 Main St Unit 3

Amenities

green community

Unit Amenities Property Amenities green community

2 bedroom Hyannis Apartment - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Village Green building is located in the heart of downtown Hyannis. Located on the Hyannis town green, directly in front of Town Hall, and next door to the famous JFK Museum, Village Green offers a great place to live on Cape Cod.



Must have good references, no criminal or eviction history, ability to pay first, last and security, All equal to one months rent.



No smoking or cultivating of any kind, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881502)