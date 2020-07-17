All apartments in Barnstable Town
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

357 Main St Unit 3

357 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

357 Main St, Barnstable Town, MA 02601
Hyannis

Amenities

green community
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
green community
2 bedroom Hyannis Apartment - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Village Green building is located in the heart of downtown Hyannis. Located on the Hyannis town green, directly in front of Town Hall, and next door to the famous JFK Museum, Village Green offers a great place to live on Cape Cod.

Must have good references, no criminal or eviction history, ability to pay first, last and security, All equal to one months rent.

No smoking or cultivating of any kind, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Main St Unit 3 have any available units?
357 Main St Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Barnstable Town, MA.
Is 357 Main St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
357 Main St Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Main St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 357 Main St Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barnstable Town.
Does 357 Main St Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 357 Main St Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 357 Main St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Main St Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Main St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 357 Main St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 357 Main St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 357 Main St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Main St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Main St Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Main St Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Main St Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
