Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room dog park fire pit green community hot tub internet access media room package receiving playground

Which matters more-location or comfort? At The Point at Andover, you don't have to choose. Enjoy expansive rooms with walk-in closets as you savor historic Andover, MA-a revitalized town that boasts gorgeous scenery, 25+ dining options, and one of the best public school systems in the nation. At the juncture of two major highways and near three commuter rail stops, travel is a cakewalk. With Lowell, Boston, and the Logan International Airport all a short drive away, adventure is always an option. Close to three grocery stores and the Mall at Rockingham Park, convenience has never been so close at hand! When you come home after a full day, you'll enjoy taking a dive in the heated outdoor pool, entertaining guests in your open living/dining room, or spending a quiet moment relaxing in your comfy bedroom. Experience the welcoming apartment homes ...