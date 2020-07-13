All apartments in Andover
Find more places like The Point at Andover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Andover, MA
/
The Point at Andover
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:33 AM

The Point at Andover

460 River Rd · (330) 574-7835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Andover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

460 River Rd, Andover, MA 01810

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,983

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,302

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,312

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,427

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Andover.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
dog park
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
playground
Which  matters  more-location  or  comfort?  At  The  Point  at  Andover,  you  don't  have  to  choose.  Enjoy  expansive  rooms  with  walk-in  closets  as  you  savor  historic  Andover,  MA-a  revitalized  town  that  boasts  gorgeous  scenery,  25+  dining  options,  and  one  of  the  best  public  school  systems  in  the  nation.  At  the  juncture  of  two  major  highways  and  near  three  commuter  rail  stops,  travel  is  a  cakewalk.  With  Lowell,  Boston,  and  the  Logan International  Airport  all  a  short  drive  away,  adventure  is  always  an  option.  Close  to  three  grocery  stores  and  the  Mall  at  Rockingham  Park,  convenience  has  never  been  so  close  at  hand!   When  you  come  home  after  a  full  day,  you'll  enjoy  taking  a  dive  in  the  heated  outdoor  pool,  entertaining  guests  in  your  open  living/dining  room,  or  spending  a  quiet  moment  relaxing  in  your  comfy  bedroom.  Experience  the  welcoming  apartment  homes ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $25 key fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Exotic pets. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking is unassigned on a first come, first served basis. Garages rent for $225 per month, for the term of the lease. Open lot: included in lease (2 spots), $200/month (additional spot).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Andover have any available units?
The Point at Andover has 6 units available starting at $1,963 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Andover have?
Some of The Point at Andover's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Andover currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Andover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Andover pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Andover is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Andover offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Andover offers parking.
Does The Point at Andover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Andover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Andover have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Andover has a pool.
Does The Point at Andover have accessible units?
Yes, The Point at Andover has accessible units.
Does The Point at Andover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Andover has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Andover have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Andover has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Point at Andover?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St
Andover, MA 01810
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way
Andover, MA 01810
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road
Andover, MA 01810
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd
Andover, MA 01810

Similar Pages

Andover 1 BedroomsAndover 2 Bedrooms
Andover 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAndover Apartments with Parking
Andover Apartments with PoolRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MA
Belmont, MALynnfield, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity