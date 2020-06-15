15232 Hidden Villa Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook. Master suite has jetted tub, 4ft shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. This property comes with side by side refrigerator. Convenient to Perkins, Highland, I-10, Womans Hospital. Advertised rate is for 12 month lease

Subject to application with tenant screening, credit approval, and proof of income.



(RLNE2247514)