Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

15232 Hidden Villa Dr

15232 Hidden Villa Dr · (225) 445-3154
Location

15232 Hidden Villa Dr, Village St. George, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15232 Hidden Villa Dr · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook. Master suite has jetted tub, 4ft shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. This property comes with side by side refrigerator. Convenient to Perkins, Highland, I-10, Womans Hospital. Advertised rate is for 12 month lease
Subject to application with tenant screening, credit approval, and proof of income.

(RLNE2247514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr have any available units?
15232 Hidden Villa Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr have?
Some of 15232 Hidden Villa Dr's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15232 Hidden Villa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15232 Hidden Villa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15232 Hidden Villa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15232 Hidden Villa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr offer parking?
No, 15232 Hidden Villa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15232 Hidden Villa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15232 Hidden Villa Dr has a pool.
Does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr have accessible units?
No, 15232 Hidden Villa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15232 Hidden Villa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15232 Hidden Villa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15232 Hidden Villa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
