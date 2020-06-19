All apartments in St. Bernard County
5429 PARIS Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

5429 PARIS Road

5429 Paris Road · (504) 214-7775
Location

5429 Paris Road, St. Bernard County, LA 70043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 6400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6,400 square foot, two-story office building is on an approximate 1 acre site with 4 covered parking bays, ample outdoor parking, and a 40' X 60' outdoor fenced area. The 4 covered parking bays measure ~20' X 90' and can be used as storage space. 2 seperate entrances for the first and second floors each measuring ~3,200 square feet. The first floor has 8 offices, kitchen/break area, and 2 bathrooms. The second floor has 6 offices, conference room, and 2 baths. Offered for lease at $5,500 per month gross.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 PARIS Road have any available units?
5429 PARIS Road has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5429 PARIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
5429 PARIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 PARIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 5429 PARIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Bernard County.
Does 5429 PARIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 5429 PARIS Road offers parking.
Does 5429 PARIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 PARIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 PARIS Road have a pool?
No, 5429 PARIS Road does not have a pool.
Does 5429 PARIS Road have accessible units?
No, 5429 PARIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 PARIS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 PARIS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5429 PARIS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5429 PARIS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
