5429 PARIS Road

6,400 square foot, two-story office building is on an approximate 1 acre site with 4 covered parking bays, ample outdoor parking, and a 40' X 60' outdoor fenced area. The 4 covered parking bays measure ~20' X 90' and can be used as storage space. 2 seperate entrances for the first and second floors each measuring ~3,200 square feet. The first floor has 8 offices, kitchen/break area, and 2 bathrooms. The second floor has 6 offices, conference room, and 2 baths. Offered for lease at $5,500 per month gross.