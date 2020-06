Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Waterfront Condo in Slidell.



Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Slidell. On the bayou with pool. Unit was completed painted and new carpet put in last year. Water included in rent. This unit does not have washer and dryer hook ups. No onsite laundry. Close to Heritage Park on Old Town Slidell. Quiet area. Small pets considered with deposit.



$825 per month, $825 Security deposit