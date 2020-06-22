All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

9609 Birdwell

9609 Birdwell Lane · (318) 459-7870 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA 71118
Jenkins-Pinecroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9609 Birdwell · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet...

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE5849529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9609 Birdwell have any available units?
9609 Birdwell has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 9609 Birdwell have?
Some of 9609 Birdwell's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9609 Birdwell currently offering any rent specials?
9609 Birdwell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9609 Birdwell pet-friendly?
Yes, 9609 Birdwell is pet friendly.
Does 9609 Birdwell offer parking?
Yes, 9609 Birdwell does offer parking.
Does 9609 Birdwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9609 Birdwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9609 Birdwell have a pool?
No, 9609 Birdwell does not have a pool.
Does 9609 Birdwell have accessible units?
No, 9609 Birdwell does not have accessible units.
Does 9609 Birdwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 9609 Birdwell does not have units with dishwashers.
