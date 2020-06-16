All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

8005 Captain Mary Miller

8005 Captain Mary Miller Drive · (318) 862-8620 ext. 0000
Location

8005 Captain Mary Miller Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115
Springlake-University Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8005 Captain Mary Miller · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8005 Captain Mary Miller Available 07/01/20 THE HAVEN- - Beautiful Layout in The Haven. Office is setup to be a 4th bedroom, 3 Full living areas, one which is set up as a Hearth Room with a Fireplace, the other as a Formal Living Space, and a Huge Sun room. Tons of space and very open and welcoming. Fully fenced yard. 24 hour Security Guard at Front Gate. Near LSUS and Willis Knighton Pierremont. Boat Launch.

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE2525590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Captain Mary Miller have any available units?
8005 Captain Mary Miller has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 Captain Mary Miller have?
Some of 8005 Captain Mary Miller's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Captain Mary Miller currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Captain Mary Miller isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Captain Mary Miller pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 Captain Mary Miller is pet friendly.
Does 8005 Captain Mary Miller offer parking?
Yes, 8005 Captain Mary Miller does offer parking.
Does 8005 Captain Mary Miller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Captain Mary Miller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Captain Mary Miller have a pool?
No, 8005 Captain Mary Miller does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Captain Mary Miller have accessible units?
No, 8005 Captain Mary Miller does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Captain Mary Miller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 Captain Mary Miller has units with dishwashers.
