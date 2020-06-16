Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8005 Captain Mary Miller Available 07/01/20 THE HAVEN- - Beautiful Layout in The Haven. Office is setup to be a 4th bedroom, 3 Full living areas, one which is set up as a Hearth Room with a Fireplace, the other as a Formal Living Space, and a Huge Sun room. Tons of space and very open and welcoming. Fully fenced yard. 24 hour Security Guard at Front Gate. Near LSUS and Willis Knighton Pierremont. Boat Launch.



*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities.

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.



(RLNE2525590)