Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

759 Ratcliff Apt D

759 Ratcliff Street · (318) 309-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

759 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 759 Ratcliff Apt D · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Two Bed One Bath South Highland Apartment - Charming South Highlands apartment featuring two bedrooms and one bath. This apartment is centrally located near LSU Medical School, Centenary College, and LSUS. Water is included. Call and schedule your appointment today!

$795/mo
$795 Deposit
$40 Application Fee

Apply online at tpnrentals.com or call 318-309-7653.

Titan Property Network, LLC
909 Mcdade St
Bossier City, LA 71112
318-309-7653.

Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5867713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Ratcliff Apt D have any available units?
759 Ratcliff Apt D has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 759 Ratcliff Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
759 Ratcliff Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Ratcliff Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 Ratcliff Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 759 Ratcliff Apt D offer parking?
No, 759 Ratcliff Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 759 Ratcliff Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Ratcliff Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Ratcliff Apt D have a pool?
No, 759 Ratcliff Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 759 Ratcliff Apt D have accessible units?
No, 759 Ratcliff Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Ratcliff Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Ratcliff Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 Ratcliff Apt D have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 Ratcliff Apt D does not have units with air conditioning.
