759 Ratcliff Apt D

pet friendly

Two Bed One Bath South Highland Apartment - Charming South Highlands apartment featuring two bedrooms and one bath. This apartment is centrally located near LSU Medical School, Centenary College, and LSUS. Water is included. Call and schedule your appointment today!



$795/mo

$795 Deposit

$40 Application Fee



Apply online at tpnrentals.com or call 318-309-7653.



No Dogs Allowed



