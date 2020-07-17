All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 660 Albemarle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
660 Albemarle Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

660 Albemarle Drive

660 Albemarle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Springlake-University Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

660 Albemarle Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106
Springlake-University Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spring Lake Estates - Huge family Home in Spring Lake Estates. Has everything you could need from a formal living, Separate Den, Formal dining and Breakfast area, updated kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic and Hardwood flooring, Large utility room, Great sized bedrooms with an upstairs bonus area for a sitting room or office. Fully fenced yard with covered patio. Move in Ready! Couldn't ask for more for this price.

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE2262461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Albemarle Drive have any available units?
660 Albemarle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Albemarle Drive have?
Some of 660 Albemarle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Albemarle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
660 Albemarle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Albemarle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Albemarle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 660 Albemarle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 660 Albemarle Drive offers parking.
Does 660 Albemarle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Albemarle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Albemarle Drive have a pool?
No, 660 Albemarle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 660 Albemarle Drive have accessible units?
No, 660 Albemarle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Albemarle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Albemarle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summer Pointe
5720 S Lakeshore Dr
Shreveport, LA 71119
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd
Shreveport, LA 71105
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd
Shreveport, LA 71105
Westwood Village
6777 Rasberry Ln
Shreveport, LA 71129
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Seasons
9100 Walker Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconiesShreveport Dog Friendly Apartments
Shreveport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Red Chute, LA
Marshall, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College