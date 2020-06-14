All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:38 PM

501 Ratcliff Street

501 Ratcliff Street · (318) 225-7955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*150 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL*This is a beautifully updated, 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home located in South Highlands neighborhood. Neutral colors throughout with plush carpet, hardwoods and ceramic flooring. Some updated lighting and finishes. The kitchen comes will all appliances and the home has full sized W/D connections. Garage and fully fenced back yard. Close to shopping, eating and parks. Pets are welcome, but subject to approval. Minimum Non-Refundable Pet Fee is $250. Multiple pets or larger breeds may require a higher pet fee. To apply for this home or view other available properties, please visit our website www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA
(318)219-5808

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Ratcliff Street have any available units?
501 Ratcliff Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Ratcliff Street have?
Some of 501 Ratcliff Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Ratcliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Ratcliff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Ratcliff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Ratcliff Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 Ratcliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 Ratcliff Street does offer parking.
Does 501 Ratcliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Ratcliff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Ratcliff Street have a pool?
No, 501 Ratcliff Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 Ratcliff Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Ratcliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Ratcliff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Ratcliff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
